US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic

Across America, illegal drag racing has surged in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Officials have reported a dangerous uptick in the activity from Oregon and New Mexico, to New York and Georgia.

People have been killed.

The roar of engines and traffic tie-ups have become huge annoyances.

Police and elected leaders are trying to fight back.

A sports psychologist who participates in legal drag racing believes shutdowns associated with the pandemic contributed to the increase by emptying normally clogged highways and streets.

She also says those with a passion for fast cars had more time to modify them and show them off.

