UPS reportedly relaxes rules on beards, natural Black hairstyles

UPS has reportedly relaxed its rules on facial hair and now allowing natural Black hairstyles.

According to CNN and the Wall Street Journal, the rules on facial hair were that beards were not allowed for most employees, and the company limited mustaches to above the lip's crease.

The shipping company also stated men couldn't have hair below the collar and no afros or braids.

UPS geared the old guidelines more towards drivers and other staff who interacted with the public, the WSJ reported.

On Wednesday, the shipping company eliminated those strict rules on people's appearance, along with gender-specific regulations, including regulations like the length of the uniform's shorts.