Universal Orlando updates face mask policy after reopening

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019 file photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company that owns Universal theme parks around the world says it's delaying construction on a fourth theme park in Florida and that the opening of a Nintendo-themed park in Japan will be pushed back by a few months. Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said Thursday, April 30, 2020 that the company was delaying construction on its fourth park at Orlando Universal Resort. The Epic Universe theme park was announced last year to great fanfare. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 22, 2020
Universal Orlando has updated its face mask policy after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Florida theme park reopened on June 3, the resort said guests could remove their masks while eating and drinking.

But this week, the park updated its mask policy saying guests must be "actively eating or drinking" and socially distance themselves before removing their masks.

"Guests must wear face coverings at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking, and they must also be socially distanced from other travel parties while consuming their food or beverage," the policy states. "Inside restaurants, we have arranged tables and seating so that guests can safely remove their face coverings while enjoying their dining experience."

The park stated that the face coverings must cover your mouth and nose and be at least two layers thick.

The resort says the following are not permitted at Universal Orlando:

  • Face coverings with exhalation valves
  • Face coverings that are not secured with ear loops or secured around your head
  • Face coverings that include mesh material or holes of any kind
  • Costume masks or veils, per our costume guidelines

The masks must also fit under your chin securely and fit against the side of your face snug.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

