Universal Orlando updates face mask policy after reopening

Universal Orlando has updated its face mask policy after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Florida theme park reopened on June 3, the resort said guests could remove their masks while eating and drinking.

But this week, the park updated its mask policy saying guests must be "actively eating or drinking" and socially distance themselves before removing their masks.

"Guests must wear face coverings at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking, and they must also be socially distanced from other travel parties while consuming their food or beverage," the policy states. "Inside restaurants, we have arranged tables and seating so that guests can safely remove their face coverings while enjoying their dining experience."

The park stated that the face coverings must cover your mouth and nose and be at least two layers thick.

The resort says the following are not permitted at Universal Orlando:

Face coverings with exhalation valves

Face coverings that are not secured with ear loops or secured around your head

Face coverings that include mesh material or holes of any kind

Costume masks or veils, per our costume guidelines

The masks must also fit under your chin securely and fit against the side of your face snug.