United Airlines customers must wear masks at airport now or risk being 'banned from flying'

United Airlines is putting together strong measures when it comes to safe air travel during COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the company announced that customers must wear masks while at the airport or they could risk being "banned from flying."

Customers would only be banned while the mask requirement is in place.

"The most important thing any of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to simply wear a mask when we're around other people," said United's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kirby in a news release. "A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I'm proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face-covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly."

Since May 4, the airlines have required travelers on their planes to wear masks.

Now, they must also wear a mask while at United's customer service counters and kiosks, United Club locations, gates, and baggage claim areas, the company said.

The mandate goes into effect on Friday.