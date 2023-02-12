Watch Now
'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week

United States Aerial Objects
AP
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. A missile fired on Feb. 5 by a U.S. F-22 off the Carolina coast ended the days-long flight of what the Biden administration says was a surveillance operation that took the Chinese balloon near U.S. military sites. It was an unprecedented incursion across U.S. territory for recent decades, and raised concerns among Americans about a possible escalation in spying and other challenges from rival China. (U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 18:00:51-05

President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered an “unidentified object” shot down with a missile by U.S. fighter jets Sunday over Lake Huron. U.S. officials say it is believed to be the same object tracked over Montana and monitored by the government beginning the night before.

The officials say the downing comes after objects in Alaska and Canada was shot out of the sky because they were flying at altitudes that posed a threat to commercial aircraft. U.S. and Canadian authorities had restricted some airspace over Lake Huron as planes were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.

