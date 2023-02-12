'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week

President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered an “unidentified object” shot down with a missile by U.S. fighter jets Sunday over Lake Huron. U.S. officials say it is believed to be the same object tracked over Montana and monitored by the government beginning the night before.

The officials say the downing comes after objects in Alaska and Canada was shot out of the sky because they were flying at altitudes that posed a threat to commercial aircraft. U.S. and Canadian authorities had restricted some airspace over Lake Huron as planes were scrambled to intercept and try to identify the object.