Unicorn-themed treats and sweets available in stores now

TUCSON, Ariz. - The unicorn obsession is hitting grocery stores and honoring the legendary creature in the form of ice cream and cereal.

First, for those with a sweet tooth, Target is selling Unicorn Magic ice cream. It's described as cherry flavored with sour blue raspberry, frosting swirls, and glitter candy bits.

The ice cream is an exclusive for Target, so grab it out of the freezer before it's gone.

Is that a little too magical for you, or are you looking for something different to start your day? Try the new Unicorn Cereal from Kellogg's.

It's a nice addition to the unicorn craze with it's birthday cake flavored, loop-shaped cereal, with fun "crunchlets."

This is also a limited edition item, so get it off the shelf before it flies off the shelves in the most majestic way possible.

