Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. On Thursday, Nov. 5, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
Posted at 6:55 AM, Nov 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-06 08:55:02-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs in October, a solid pace though far fewer than needed to regain most of the jobs lost to the pandemic recession just as new viral cases are setting record highs.

The October gain suggested that a tentative economic recovery may remain intact even in the face of a surging viral outbreak.

The report Friday from the Labor Department said the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9% in September.

Eight months after the virus struck the United States, the economy still has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS