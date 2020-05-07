Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - This combination of March 29, 2017 file photos shows Bridget Kelly, left, and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J. The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of the two political insiders involved in New Jersey's "Bridgegate" scandal. The court says in a unanimous decision that the government had overreached in prosecuting Kelly and Baroni for their roles in a political payback scheme that created a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 16:23:08-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two political insiders involved in New Jersey's "Bridgegate" scandal.

The court says in a unanimous decision that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in a political payback scheme that created days of traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge.

Their aim was to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican.

The justices say there was evidence of deception, corruption, and abuse of power in the political payback saga.

But the ruling says "not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime." 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.