Ukraine's leader asks for evidence on new invasion warnings

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s president is playing down intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence.

The comments come even as the U.S. warns of more Russian troops pressing closer to Ukraine’s borders and some airlines canceled or diverted flights there.

The White House said President Joe Biden would talk later in the day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader’s repeated statements urging calm among his people — while Russian forces surround Ukraine on three sides in what Russia insists are military exercises -- grew this weekend to Zelenskyy questioning strident warnings from U.S. officials in recent days that Russia could be planning to invade as soon as midweek.