Ukraine invasion spotlights the delicate state of democracy

John Minchillo/AP
Supporters of Ukrainian sovereignty protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in New York. World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 8:45 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 10:45:46-05

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine advances a global anti-democratic trend — one that has seen strongmen, some elected, nudge their nations toward dictatorship and ignore once-solid democratic norms.

In doing so, they are collectively pounding at the door of democracy’s always-delicate house. "A watershed moment for the future of global democracy” is what one Russian expert calls the invasion.

So why does Putin bother to invoke democratic principles even as he circumvents them? Experts say this is designed to give him cover as a democratic leader at home while allowing him to do pretty much what he wants elsewhere.

It's a trend playing out all over the world in the early decades of the 21st century.

