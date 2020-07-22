Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Twitter says it's cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theory

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter said Tuesday, July 21, 2020 it would crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump. The measures include banning accounts associated with QAnon content, as well as blocking URLs associated with it from being shared on the platform. Twitter also said that it would stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter says it's cracking down on QAnon conspiracy theory
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-22 17:11:03-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter says it will crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of President Donald Trump.

The company said Wednesday it will ban accounts associated with QAnon content and block sharing of associated URLs.

"We will permanently suspend accounts Tweeting about these topics that we know are engaged in violations of our multi-account policy, coordinating abuse around individual victims, or are attempting to evade a previous suspension — something we’ve seen more of in recent weeks," said Twitter.

Twitter also said it will stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon.

The company said it was taking action against online behavior that could lead to offline harm.

"These actions will be rolled out comprehensively this week," wrote Twitter. "We will continue to review this activity across our service and update our rules and enforcement approach again if necessary."

The QAnon conspiracy theory is centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state."

Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts.

Its followers flock to the president’s rallies wearing clothes and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!