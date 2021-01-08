Twitter bans Michael Flynn, Sydney Powell, other QAnon accounts, says reports

In the days following the violent and deadly protests at the U.S. Capitol Building, Twitter has suspended accounts they say are “solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

The accounts included in Friday’s action include General Michael Flynn, Trump attorney Sydney Powell and 8kun co-owner Ron Watkins.

QAnon is a group of loosely connected conspiracy theories associated with the far-right on the political spectrum. The president has retweeted some of these baseless conspiracies.

In a statement to NBC and Buzzfeed News , Twitter said “the account(s) has/have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity. We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

BREAKING: Twitter is taking dramatic action on remaining QAnon accounts for breaking their "Coordinated Harmful Activity" rules, some of whom heavily promoted Wednesday's storming of the Capitol.



Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, 8kun's Ron Watkins banned.



Twitter's statement below: pic.twitter.com/gINAtowQSb — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 8, 2021

Flynn is Trump’s former National Security Advisor who pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. He was recently pardoned by President Trump. In a video posted to twitter in July, Flynn took an oath to QAnon.

Powell was his attorney, as well as working with Trump and the Trump campaign. Both Flynn and Powell are active within the QAnon online community.

Watkins is the administrator of the website 8Kun, formerly known as 8chan, according to Buzzfeed News.

Last summer, Twitter removed thousands of accounts associated with QAnon and blocked trends on the social media site relating to the conspiracies.