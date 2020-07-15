Menu

Twitter accounts for several prominent people hacked in Bitcoin scam
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jul 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-15 17:36:38-04

The Twitter accounts for several prominent public figures, including former President Barack Obama and Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden appeared to have been compromised on Wednesday afternoon.

In each instance, the Twitter accounts solicited bitcoin donations with the promise of returning double the amount. The Verge reports that the address included in the tweets is, in fact, real, and that those conducting the scam have received more than $55,000 in donations.

Others who appear to have been hacked are Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Warren Buffett. Prominent companies like Apple and Uber were also compromised.

In a statement to NBC News, Twitter spokeswoman Aly Pavela said the company was "looking into the issue and would have more to say later."

