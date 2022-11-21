Twins born from longest frozen embryos

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WPIX/WFTS) — A couple has given birth to twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago, breaking a previous record.

Newborns Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are already pretty famous.

They were born from embryos frozen thirty years ago.

The Nation Embryo Donation Center says that makes them the new record holders.

The previous longest-frozen embryo resulting in birth was about twenty-seven years old.

As if Lydia and Timothy's births weren't special enough, they also were born on Halloween.

