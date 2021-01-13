Menu

TSA releases free 2021 dog calendar featuring airport pups

Eric Risberg/AP
Transportation Security Administration released its 2021 calendar - for free - and it features hard-working canines that work at airports nationwide. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-13 12:55:52-05

Transportation Security Administration's 2021 calendar might make you say aww!

The calendar - which is available for free - features hard-working canines that work at airports nationwide.

According to TSA, the calendar includes fun facts and pictures of more than 12 dogs that help keep "transportation systems safe across the United States."

February's featured pup is Csoki, a German Short-Haired Pointer based at Denver International Airport. According to the calendar, Csoki "really enjoys borrowing toys from his siblings."

Ron, a Labrador Retriever at Oakland Internation Airport, keeps it cool in the pool as he's the dog featured for June.

Ron's favorite treat, according to the calendar, is anything freeze-dried.

You can download a free copy of the pup-tastic calendar on TSA's website.

