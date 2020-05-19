Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Trump won't host White House ceremony for Obama portrait reveal, reports say

The event is a decades-long tradition
items.[0].image.alt
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Trump won't host White House ceremony for Obama portrait reveal, reports say
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 16:02:29-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It seems President Donald Trump is breaking with another tradition.

NBC and CNN report that Trump will not hold a ceremony at the White House for the unveiling of former President Barack Obama’s official portrait, at least not anytime soon.

People familiar with the matter told NBC that the modern ritual won’t be taking place, while sources tell CNN that such an event wasn’t on the calendar.

Sources tell NBC that Obama himself has no interest in participating in the rite of passage as long as Trump is in office. The two have only publicly met once since Inauguration Day, at former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in 2018.

This news comes as Trump accuses Obama of unsubstantiated and unspecified crimes. Meanwhile, Obama made comments during a graduation event over the weekend, criticizing the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

For decades, a first-term president has hosted a ceremony in the East Room for the unveiling of his predecessor’s portrait, regardless of party affiliation or criticism between the men.

Most recently, Obama hosted former President George W. Bush for his portrait unveiling in 2012.

The Obama portrait that will eventually hang in the White House is different that the painting that was unveiled of the 44th president at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in 2018.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.