Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump holds a mask as he speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-19 18:41:04-04

The United States is demanding that all United Nations sanctions be reimposed against Iran, a move that follows America’s embarrassing defeat to extend an arms embargo against Tehran.

President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York on Thursday to notify the Security Council president that the U.S. is invoking the so-called “snapback” mechanism in the council’s resolution that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Other nations claim the U.S. has no standing to make the move because the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

"Today, I am directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran," Trump said.

