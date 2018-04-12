Trump tweets that he'll continue to cooperate with Mueller

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he will continue to follow the advice of his lawyers and cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

"I have agreed with the historically cooperative, disciplined approach that we have engaged in with Robert Mueller (Unlike the Clintons!). I have full confidence in Ty Cobb, my Special Counsel, and have been fully advised throughout each phase of this process," Trump tweeted.

Recent reports indicated that Trump has been especially irate with an FBI raid of his personal lawyer's office, the findings which could eventually be turned over to Mueller for his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Some outlets report that Trump is considering firing deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel last year.

The Washington Post also reports that Trump's former advisor, Steven Bannon was urging aides on a plan to fire Rosenstein and stop cooperating with Mueller.

Trump is reported to have considered firing Mueller in December 2017 and in June 2017, according to the New York Times.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.