Trump to accept GOP nomination in Florida, forced out of N.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

The Republican Party announced tonight that President Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination for president in Jacksonville, Florida. The convention was originally planned for Charlotte, North Carolina.

The party could not receive assurances from North Carolina's Democratic governor that a ban on mass gatherings would not be lifted in time for the convention. North Carolina, like a number of other states, have limited mass public gathering during the spread of COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump 's acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!” GOP chairperson Ronna McDaniel tweeted. “Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!”

The party said it will still hold a number of convention-related activities in Charlotte.

"Because the current North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions would not allow for the celebration to occur in Charlotte and Governor [Roy] Cooper would not work with the RNC to offer guidelines, the celebration of the nomination and the economic impact that goes with it must be moved to Jacksonville," the GOP said in a statement.

Despite a rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks in Florida, the state's Republican governor was eager to accept the relocated nomination.

"Florida is honored to host this special event where we will celebrate the re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. "Jacksonville is a great city that will showcase Florida’s energy, facilities, entrepreneurship and commitment to bring together the delegates of the Republican Party at a historic time in our nation’s history."