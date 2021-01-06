Trump supporters heckle Sen. Mitt Romney in airport, on flight to D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Mitt Romney was met with some upset individuals who criticized him for "not supporting" President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election.

In one video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, claiming to be taken in the Salt Lake City International Airport, Trump supporters approached him as he sat in a chair alone. Romney engaged and gave brief answers after insisting that the woman recording the video puts her mask on.

"Why aren't you supporting President Trump?" she asks. He responded that he does agree with "many of things he is for," and he supports Trump on those.

"Are you going to support him in the fraudulent votes?" she asked, to which he responded that he will not.

"It's a long story," Romney said when asked why. "You'll get a chance to read my remarks."

He then explained that "we have a Constitution, the constitutional process is clear, I've followed the Constitution, and I'll explain all of that when we meet in Congress this week."

"Well, you haven't supported him and you didn't even support him in the election," the unidentified woman said back.

"No, I did not," Romney replied. "For reasons I explained at the time," he added when asked why.

The confrontation continues for just under two minutes. Watch it in full here:

Utah Patriots catch Rino Romney at Salt Lake City international airport! He thinks he’s above his constituents!!! Openly bashing @realDonaldTrump!!! “These people won’t be able to walk down the street.” VOLUME UP! ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/Lntgozkajx — Qtah (@Utah_17) January 6, 2021

Then, another video also posted Tuesday showed a crowd of people purportedly on a flight from SLC to Washington, D.C., shouting at Romney, who was sitting off-screen in first-class according to the person posting the video.

"Let him know what we think!" one person yelled, followed by several people loudly chanting "Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!" over and over.

Watch that video here:

Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC pic.twitter.com/t9uq3vkCo5 — Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, a group of GOP senators and representatives are expected to object the counting of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday. While the counting of Electoral College votes is generally a pro forma event, it has been seen as a "loyalty test" for Republican members of Congress on whether they back Trump. The president's son Eric Trump tweeted that he would work to force Republican members of Congress who do not try to overthrow last year's presidential election out of office.

Election experts, including a number of Republicans, have concluded that there has been no evidence of widespread election fraud. The Trump campaign has lost dozens of legal challenges.

This article was written by KSTU.