N. Korea leader Kim Jong Un, US President Trump to meet

President Donald Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, the South Korean national security adviser announced Thursday at the White House.

Kim told the South Koreans "he is committed to denuclearization" and pledged North Korea will "refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests" South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong said Thursday from the White House.

Kim also told the South Koreans he understands that the US and South Korea will move forward with their joint military exercises later this year.

"He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible," Chung said.