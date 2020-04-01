Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Trump claims Iran is 'planning a sneak attack on US troops,' warns of a 'very heavy price' to pay

Posted: 10:30 AM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 13:31:44-04
items.[0].image.alt
2017 Getty Images
Pool/Getty Images
President Trump is the third president to be
Trump says Iran is 'planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops,' warns of a 'very heavy price' to pay

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he believes that Iran "or its proxies" are planning to attack U.S. troops in Iraq.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump tweeted.

Trump has not yet elaborated further on the planned attack.

In January, Trump ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani as retaliation for a series of attacks at U.S. embassies in Iraq. Soleimani was a major general in Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and his death sparked anti-American protests throughout the country.

Days later, Iran responded by firing missiles at a military base where U.S. troops were stationed. Though Trump said in the hours after the strikes that there were no casualties, the Pentagon has since confirmed that dozens of soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries in the attack.

The same day of Iran's attack, an airliner was shot down, killing all on board. Iran has since taken responsibility.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.