Trump claims Iran is 'planning a sneak attack on US troops,' warns of a 'very heavy price' to pay

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he believes that Iran "or its proxies" are planning to attack U.S. troops in Iraq.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump tweeted.

Trump has not yet elaborated further on the planned attack.

In January, Trump ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani as retaliation for a series of attacks at U.S. embassies in Iraq. Soleimani was a major general in Iran's Revolutionary Guard, and his death sparked anti-American protests throughout the country.

Days later, Iran responded by firing missiles at a military base where U.S. troops were stationed. Though Trump said in the hours after the strikes that there were no casualties, the Pentagon has since confirmed that dozens of soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries in the attack.

The same day of Iran's attack, an airliner was shot down, killing all on board. Iran has since taken responsibility.