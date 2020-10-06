Trump says he's halting negotiations for next stimulus bill until after election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump says he has instructed his administration to stop negotiating the next stimulus bill until after the general election in November.

Trump made the announcement in a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon, in which he accused Democratic leaders of asking for a $2.4 trillion “bailout” for blue states for things not related to COVID-19.

“We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith,” said Trump of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “I am rejecting their request and looking to the future of our Country.”

That president also added that he’s asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to instead focus full-time on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In his tweets, Trump also claimed the "economy is doing very well," but the country is in the midst of a recession due to the shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. In September, the national unemployment level stood at about 12.58 million people.

After Trump’s stimulus announcement, stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

Earlier in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that a tentative recovery from the recession could falter unless the federal government supplies additional economic support.

Powell is urging Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."

