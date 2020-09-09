Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced he is adding 20 names to the list of Supreme Court candidates that he's pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.

The list includes Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau and lawyer Noel Francisco, who argued 17 cases for the Trump administration, also made the list.

Other names include:

- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

- Bridget Bade, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

- Paul Clement, former U.S. solicitor general

- Stuart Kyle Duncan, 5th Circuit judge

- Stephen Engel, assistant attorney general

- James Ho, 5th Circuit judge

- Gregory Katses, D.C. Circuit judge

- Barbara Lagoa, 11th Circuit judge

- Carlos Muniz, Florida Supreme Court

- Martha Packold, Northern District of Illinois judge

- Peter Phipps, 3rd Circuit judge

- Sarah Pitlyk, Eastern District of Missouri judge

- Allison Jones Rushing, 4th Circuit judge

- Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president

- Lawrence Van Dyke, 9th Circuit judge

“Every one of these individuals will ensure equal justice, equal treatment, and equal rights for citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed,” Trump said during the announcement. "Together we will defend our righteous heritage and preserve our magnificent American way of life."

The release is aimed at replicating a strategy Trump employed during his 2016 campaign when he released a similar list of could-be judges in a bid to win over conservative and evangelical voters who had doubts about his conservative bona fides.

The high court is currently divided 5-4 between conservatives and liberals.