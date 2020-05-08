Trump joins World War II veterans at V-E Day ceremony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has joined seven elderly World War II veterans to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

The veterans, ranging in age from 96 to 100, and Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Washington's World War II Memorial while staying socially distant from one another because of the coronavirus pandemic.

White House officials described the veterans as "choosing nation over self" by coming to join Trump.

The veterans include 97-year-old Gregory Melikian, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered.

The veterans were originally scheduled to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event.