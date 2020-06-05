Menu

Trump: Hopefully George Floyd 'is looking down and seeing this is a great day for our country'

During an address at the White House on Friday about an encouraging unemployment report released by the Department of Labor, President Donald Trump touched on the ongoing unrest prompted by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jun 05, 2020
Trump called for "equality in policing" during his address, and added that "hopefully George is looking down and seeing this is a great day for our country."

Trump went on to call it a "great, great day" in terms of equality.

Trump also again urged state governors to call on the national guard to help quell the protests that develop into riots, saying governors needed to "dominate the streets."

"Get the job done," Trump said.

Later, Trump was asked by reporters what his plan was to address unrest in the country. Trump said he planned to have the "best economy in the world," and did not respond when asked how a strong ecnonomy could have prevented Floyd's death.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

