Trump holds news conference ahead of visit to Kenosha

President Donald Trump will address reporters on Monday for a news conference in the White House briefing room, which is expected to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The news conference comes a day before Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the site of ongoing unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake was shot seven times in the back by Officer Rusten Sheskey. Per department policy, Sheskey is on paid administrative leave.

Protesters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement have called on both Sheskey’s firing and arrest for the shooting.

The unrest in Kenosha culminated last week when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two demonstrators, and wounded one person. Rittenhouse was criminally charged for last week's shooting.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters earlier on Monday that Trump will visit businesses damaged amid the unrest.