Trump heads to Dallas for race relations talk, fundraiser

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2020, to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Dallas for a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 11, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to address race relations and policing before a friendly audience in Dallas.

This comes as Trump weighs executive action on police reform in response to the national outcry following the death of George Floyd.

But notably, Dallas’ mayor and three top law enforcement officials, all of whom are black, won’t be on hand for the event.

The city police chief, county sheriff and county district attorney were not invited.

And Mayor Eric Johnson was invited but will not be attending because of prior commitments.

Trump will hold a roundtable discussion Thursday at the Dallas campus of Gateway Church. It’s expected to start at about 4:15 p.m. ET.

