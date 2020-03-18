Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Trump clinches GOP nomination with Tuesday primary wins

Posted: 6:03 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 21:03:49-04
items.[0].image.alt
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Trump clinches GOP nomination with Tuesday primary wins

President Donald Trump has clinched the Republican nomination, surpassing the necessary delegate threshold in his re-election bid.

With two primary wins Tuesday, Trump swept past the 1,276 delegates needed to secure the nomination. He did it two months earlier than he did in 2016. Lack of major opposition and GOP rule changes helped him win the nomination the earliest day the delegate calendar allows.

Trump's campaign says it shows the enthusiasm of Trump's voters and how unified Republicans are behind him as Democrats continue to wage a contested primary contest. Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has one delegate and the rest are the president's.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS AT 5, 6, AND 10

KGUN 9 EVENING NEWS

Pat Parris, Valerie Cavazos, Cuyler Diggs, and Jason Barr bring you the latest news and information weeknights at 5, 6, and 10.