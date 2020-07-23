Trump cancels most GOP convention activities

After relocating most of the Republican National Convention to Jacksonville, Florida, President Donald Trump announced he has canceled the Jacksonville portion of the GOP convention for next month due to the spread of the coronavirus in Florida.

"I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right, just not right with what's happened recently, the flare up in Florida,, to have a big convention," Trump said Thursday. "It's not the right time. It's really something that for me I have to protect the American people. That's what I've always done."

A few convention activities will remain in North Carolina, Trump confirmed.

Trump and Republicans opted to pick up and move most convention activities from Charlotte to Jacksonville after North Carolina’s governor would not commit to easing social distancing mandates for the convention.

Trump said he still plans on delivering an acceptance speech during the convention week.

While the Democratic Party hasn't officially canceled its Milwaukee convention for next month, it is encouraging delegates to stay home. The party plans on "anchoring" the convention there, hosting speeches and events with a limited number of surrogates.