Trump campaign Twitter account briefly suspended

Donald Trump’s official campaign account was briefly blocked from posting on Twitter on Wednesday. Twitter claimed that a post by the campaign was misleading and violated its service terms.

While Trump did retweet the post on his personal account, he did not have his access revoked.

The campaign resumed access to the account later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post in question featured a link to a Fox News video in which Trump says children are “virtually immune” to the virus. Facebook said in a statement Wednesday that the video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19.

It says that is a violation of its policies around harmful COVID-19 misinformation.

