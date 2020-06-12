Trump campaign selling 'Baby Lives Matter' onesies

President Donald Trump's campaign is selling limited-edition baby onesies on its website with the words "Baby Lives Matter" in the same style and font as the "Black Lives Matter" movement logo.

"Proudly show you’re investing in your baby’s future to Make America Great Again with this incredibly soft, boutique-style one-piece," the description reads.

The back of the onesie features Trump's campaign slogan.

According to CNN, the onesies were created to "highlight the President's support for the anti-abortion movement" and are still for sale amid the George Floyd protests.