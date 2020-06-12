Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Trump campaign selling 'Baby Lives Matter' onesies

items.[0].image.alt
Donald Trump campaign website
Trump campaign selling 'Baby Lives Matter' onesies
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-12 11:43:29-04

President Donald Trump's campaign is selling limited-edition baby onesies on its website with the words "Baby Lives Matter" in the same style and font as the "Black Lives Matter" movement logo.

baby lives matter.png

"Proudly show you’re investing in your baby’s future to Make America Great Again with this incredibly soft, boutique-style one-piece," the description reads.

The back of the onesie features Trump's campaign slogan.

trump 2020.png

According to CNN, the onesies were created to "highlight the President's support for the anti-abortion movement" and are still for sale amid the George Floyd protests.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis