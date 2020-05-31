Menu

Trump calls for delay of G7 Summit until fall

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-30 20:31:50-04

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall. He's also calling for an expansion of the group’s membership because he considers the current members an outdated group that doesn’t properly represent what’s taking place in the world.

The summit was scheduled to take place between June 10 and June 12 at the president's Camp David retreat in Maryland.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump is singling out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world’s major economies had been slated to meet in the U.S. this year, but that gathering has been hobbled by the coronavirus outbreak.

