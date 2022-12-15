Trump announces digital trading cards

Former President Donald Trump is entering the non-fungible token (NFT) business.

Former President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform "Truth Social" the debut of his official digital trading card collection.

He says the cards showcase his life and career.

However, the featured artwork also includes him as a superhero, astronaut, cowboy and many other characters.

Each card costs $99 and is an NFT, which is a digital collectible cards

They are available at CollectTrumpCards.com.

The website clarifies the cards are not political, and the money will not go toward Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

