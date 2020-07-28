Menu

Trump administration moving forward in attempt to regulate social media

Posted at 5:21 AM, Jul 28, 2020
The Trump administration has formally asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to develop regulations that could apply to Facebook, Twitter and other such platforms.

It's a key step toward President Donald Trump fulfilling his executive order to regulate social media.

The order asks the FCC to clarify a section of law that has shielded tech companies from much litigation over internet content since 1996.

The FCC — which is reviewing the Administration's petition — now has to decide whether to agree with the president's call for oversight or not.

Legal experts say the agency has traditionally avoided regulating internet companies in the past.

