Trump administration moving forward in attempt to regulate social media

The Trump administration has formally asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to develop regulations that could apply to Facebook, Twitter and other such platforms.

It's a key step toward President Donald Trump fulfilling his executive order to regulate social media.

The order asks the FCC to clarify a section of law that has shielded tech companies from much litigation over internet content since 1996.

The FCC — which is reviewing the Administration's petition — now has to decide whether to agree with the president's call for oversight or not.

Legal experts say the agency has traditionally avoided regulating internet companies in the past.