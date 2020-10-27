Tropical Storm Zeta expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana Wednesday

Tropical Storm Zeta is currently dumping rain on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that by Wednesday evening, the storm will bring "life-threatening" conditions to the Louisiana coastline.

As of 6 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, Zeta was located above the Yucatan Peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm was also moving northwest at 14 mph.

The NHC projects that Zeta will make landfall on the eastern Louisiana coastline on Wednesday evening, bringing with it "hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge." Hurricane watches are already in effect for parts of the region.

The storm is also projected to bring hurricane conditions to parts of the Mississippi and Alabama coastlines.

Zeta is the 28th named storm of 2020 — the second-most all-time in a single year. And no region has been targeted more by tropical storms this year than the Louisiana coast.

The Louisiana coastline has already been targeted by four major storms this year — Cristobal, Laura, Marco and Delta. The strongest of those storms, Laura, reached category 4 status and caused extensive damage to the Lake Charles area, contributing to 17 deaths in the U.S.

