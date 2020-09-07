Tropical Storm Paulette forms in Atlantic Ocean, experts watching tropical depression 18

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The hurricane season continues to be active with the formation of a new tropical storm and a depression in the last 12 hours.

Tropical depression seventeen formed Sunday night in the Atlantic and became Tropical Storm Paulette just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The storm has 40 mph winds and is moving west, northwest at 3 mph.

Paulette is the earliest forming 16th named storm on record, breaking an old record set by Philippe on September 17, 2005, according to hurricane expert Philip Klotzbach.

Early indications are it may curve before it reaches the Bahamas. It may interact with tropical depression 18, located behind it, which also formed Monday morning.

Paulette's path and/or intensity might change because of its proximity to tropical depression 18.

Tropical Storm #Paulette Advisory 3: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Paulette Over the Central Tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2020

Tropical depression 18 also looks like it may curve early but bears watching in the upcoming week. If it becomes a tropical storm, its name would be Rene.

An area near Bermuda has a low chance to develop into a weak system as it moves toward the Carolinas.

Another area, still along the African coastline, has a low chance to develop right now but will increase in the upcoming days as it gets closer to coming off the coast.

This story originally reported by James Wieland on wptv.com.