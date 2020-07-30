Tropical Storm Isaias moves east, could be rainmaker for Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday night, and it could bring heavy rain and strong winds to most of Florida and coastal Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that the storm could impact Florida by the end of the week and over the weekend. On Thursday morning, NHC said it was too soon to determine the location or magnitude of those impacts.

According to NHC's morning update, the system is currently 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The system is moving 20 mph northwest and has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

"Here's the problem, all of our models have shifted east overnight. Except the Euro, which has now shifted the storm back into the Gulf of Mexico," Gree Dee said Thursday morning. "I cannot underscore this enough, this storm track is not set in stone right now."

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that he's "closely" monitoring the system. He recommends Floridians be prepared now with at least seven days of disaster supplies ready.

Isaias continues to produce life-threatening flash flooding and gusty winds over Puerto Rico. On the forecast track, the center of the storm will move over Hispaniola on Thursday and near the Southeastern Bahamas by Thursday night or early Friday.

Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and approach the Northwest Bahamas or southern Florida Friday night and Saturday.

This story originally reported by Emily McCain on abcactionnews.com