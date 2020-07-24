Tropical Storm Hanna forms in Gulf of Mexico, Texas in the path

The National Hurricane Center named its eighth tropical system of 2020 in the Atlantic basin on Thursday as Tropical Storm Hanna churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm, which had top winds of 40 MPH as of late Thursday, has its eyes set on the Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watches and warnings for the Texas coast. The warnings run along from Mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas.

The National Hurricane Center said it expects the storm to continue to strengthen through landfall.

Hanna is notable for being the earliest-forming H storm in the Atlantic. The peak of hurricane season is still seven weeks away.

Meanwhile, Hawaii is preparing for a possible strike from Hurricane Douglas this weekend. The Category 3 storm is expected to gradually weaken before crossing the island chain on Sunday.

