Tropical Storm Fay moves toward mid-Atlantic, New England

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Fay formed Thursday and is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That's down from earlier forecasts of 3 to 5 inches.

Widespread river flooding is not expected in the area as of Friday morning, the hurricane center said.

The storm is producing top sustained winds of 50 mph, up from 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

Tropical storms also have the capability of spinning off an isolated tornado and Fay is no exception. That being said, the threat will be limited, according to WPIX's weather team.

Along the coast, WPIX reports that Fay will cause heavy surf, creating some beach erosion along coastal sections. The risk for dangerous rip currents will be high and swimming is not advised. Despite all these issues along the coast, the risk for a storm surge will be minimal.