Tropical Storm Epsilon forms, expected to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon has developed in an area southeast of Bermuda.

Models keep this system away from the U.S. and move it out to sea over the weekend.

Another area in the Caribbean Sea now only has a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days. The latest model runs barely show any development with this system as it moves west-northwest.

In the most active hurricane season on record, in 2005, late-season storms continued late into the year. Tropical Storm Alpha and Hurricane Beta developed in late October. Tropical Storm Gamma, Tropical Storm Delta and Hurricane Epsilon developed in November. Tropical Storm Zeta developed after the official hurricane season in late December.

The last-named storm of the 2020 season was Hurricane Delta. Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Oct. 9 as a strong Category 2 hurricane.