Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in gulf, bringing flood threat to Mexico

U.S. National Hurricane Center
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 13:50:12-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico and it threatens to bring deadly flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was centered about 135 miles northeast of the oil city of Coatzacoalcos near midday Tuesday and was heading to the southwest at 3 mph. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says deadly flooding has already occurred in portions of Guatemala and El Salvador and the storm is expected to bring additional heavy rainfall to portions of southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Forecasters say it is likely to wander around the southern Gulf of Mexico during the week before veering northward across the Gulf, though it’s too early to say when and where it might strike the United States.

