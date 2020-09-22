Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall on Texas Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Beta has made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Texas, bringing heavy rain and threats of flooding to the Lone Star state.

The center of Beta crossed over the southern end of the Matagorda Peninsula at about midnight ET on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to follow the shoreline of the Texas Gulf Coast throughout the day on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

As of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Beta was still gusting with sustained winds of 40 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that the storm could bring "significant" flash flooding to the middle and upper Texas coast.

By the end of the week, Beta's remnants will travel into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The National Hurricane Center said that those areas could expect some flash floods and isolated minor river flooding.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been one of the most active on the record. After having cycled through the entire alphabet with named storms, the NHC has moved on to the Greek alphabet.