Tropical Storm Bertha forms near South Carolina coast

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the second named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Bertha, has formed off the South Carolina coast.

NHC says Bertha is expected to produce heavy rainfall across parts of eastern and central South Carolina, and west-central to far southeastern North Carolina.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina to South Santee River, South Carolina.

Bertha is also expected to bring tropical storm winds to portions of the South Carolina coast in the next few hours.

NHC says Bertha is moving northwest at about 9 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. Bertha is expected to move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later today and into west-central North Carolina by tonight.

According to NHC, Bertha is expected to weaken into a tropical depression after moving inland and become a remnant low tonight.

Heavy rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flooding, according to NHC.

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

