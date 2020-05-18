Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Tropical Storm Arthur churns off North Carolina's coast

items.[0].image.alt
Tropical Storm Arthur churns off North Carolina's coast
Posted at 5:02 AM, May 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-18 08:02:26-04

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Arthur is crawling closer to the North Carolina coast, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.

Arthur formed Saturday off Florida, marking the sixth straight year a named storm has developed before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a tropical storm warning for North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday. At 2 a.m. EDT Monday, the storm’s center was located about 185 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Arthur had top sustained winds of 45 mph as it moved north-northeast.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.