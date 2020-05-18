Tropical Storm Arthur churns off North Carolina's coast

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Arthur is crawling closer to the North Carolina coast, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.

Arthur formed Saturday off Florida, marking the sixth straight year a named storm has developed before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a tropical storm warning for North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday. At 2 a.m. EDT Monday, the storm’s center was located about 185 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Arthur had top sustained winds of 45 mph as it moved north-northeast.