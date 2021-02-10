Trio found on small island between US and Cuba after being stranded for 33 days

The US Coast Guard confirmed on Tuesday that two men and a woman were rescued off Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, on Tuesday, which is a small, uninhabited island between Cuba and the United States.

According to the Coast Guard, the Cuban nationals were rescued after being stranded for 33 days. Before conducting the rescue, the Coast Guard dropped a radio, food and water to the trio.

They were later transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center with no reported injuries.

According to WPLG-TV, the Cuban nationals lived off coconuts on the island for the entire 33 days.

Lt. Justin Dougherty of the US Coast Guard told WPLG that the Coast Guard noticed unusual flags on the island before discovering the trio.

“They were actually there for 33 days — more than a month,” said Dougherty. “To survive on coconuts; that is pretty extraordinary ... It was incredible. I don’t know how they did it. I am amazed that they were in such good shape when we saw them.”