Trespassers at closed waterpark in California warned after video goes viral

Aquatica San Diego and Chula Vista police are warning trespassers after video was obtained showing people inside the closed waterpark riding skateboards on some of their attractions.

The clip starts with individuals climbing over barbed wire fencing surrounding the theme park.

The group is seen casually walking the grounds of the park then skateboarding on water slides, including the six-story funnel ride Tassie's Twister.

The 19-second video appeared on the social media app TikTok on May 19 and has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

KGTV showed the video to Aquatica, who confirmed there have been trespassing incidents recently.

The park added that they have notified police and trespassers will face consequences.

"While Aquatica is temporarily closed because of COVID-19, the park is monitored 24/7. Our security team has caught trespassers in the park and notified the Chula Vista Police Department. Citations have been issued because trespassing is a misdemeanor crime. If property is damaged, it can be a felony," said Kelly Terry, SeaWorld and Aquatica spokeswoman, in a statement.

CVPD Lt. Chris Kelley confirmed the incidents and said that some individuals have also been arrested. Kelley did not comment about the TikTok video nor offer any details on trespassing cases related to Aquatica.

Some of the individuals in the video are recognizable to the camera.

KGTV blurred their faces because this station cannot confirm whether they are minors.

Kelley says that the consequences for trespassing and vandalism are severe, adding that CVPD developed a video to deter the behavior during the stay-at-home order.

CVPD reminds the public that trespassing or vandalizing property is prohibited and unlawful. Help officers focus on real emergencies by not violating these laws," the department wrote in a tweet.

CVPD said people caught trespassing or vandalizing property can face criminal charges and, if undrage, their parents could be held financially liable for damage they cause.

Most of California's theme parks have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not yet clear if the state will allow theme parks to reopen in Stage 3 or Stage 4 of its reopening plan.</p>

This story was first reported by KGTV's Mark Saunders,