Travel app prepares vacationers for their trip amid pandemic

Do you want to hit the road for a weekend trip or summer vacation? As states begin opening up, many are planning an escape. But there are some things you should you know before you make the trek.

Vacations were canceled, trips delayed, destinations rescheduled amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As America starts to think about traveling again, AAA wants to help you plan ahead.

AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said, “We always do our research before we hit the road but now people are asking lots of questions about what’s open, what can I do, what activities are free to me when I go to a certain place.”

Now, there's a new tool to help you while on the go. Trip Tik is an interactive road map, and it gives you everything you need to know before you leave home.

"Dining solutions or dining restrictions in place, face covers if they’re required, national lands or parks are open,” Casselano said.

Trip Tik provides updated information for all 50 states. In certain areas of New Mexico, for instance, only tribal members are allowed. In South Dakota, you'll have to fill out a health questionnaire. Upon entering Florida, you'll have to fill out a traveler form. All things you need to know.

"That’s important information to take into account when you’re traveling,” Casselano said. “COVID has hit every part of the country and you need to understand what’s happening in that locality that you’re traveling to make the best decision.”

The map points out hot spots, and number of cases by state and county. So you can make an informed decision about where you're going and where you'll be staying. The interactive map has gotten a lot of web traffic as people start feeling comfortable leaving home.

And as you start planning - there's some things you should think about and discuss with your family:

-Know where the rest stops are, whether they're open, and whether you'll be comfortable stopping.

-Figure out whether restaurants are open, and pack extra food in case of closures.

-You'll want an emergency roadside kit.

-You'll need a mask, gloves, disinfectant, cleaning supplies for yourself, your family and your car.

AAA also recommends making sure your car is in good shape. They've been fielding a lot of dead battery calls from cars that haven't moved during lockdown.

“We had a lot of people who weren’t traveling, everyone working from home,” Casselano said. “You have to take care of your cars when that happens so we provided a lot of information and tips to keep your car and battery healthy.”

Check on your car, and check your own health before you leave your hometown.

