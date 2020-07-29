Train derails in Tempe, Arizona, causing fire and partial bridge collapse

TEMPE, AZ — A train has caught fire after a derailment on a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. local time on the south side of the lake near Mill Avenue.

A spokesperson with Tempe Fire Department says the incident involves a Union Pacific train that derailed and caused a partial bridge collapse over Tempe Town Lake.

About 90 firefighters from multiple departments are at the scene of the second-alarm hazardous materials response.

Officials are still working to determine what was in each of the train cars and whether there could be further hazards.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

The Phoenix region's Valley Metro says light rail trains are not crossing Tempe Town Lake at this time due to the fire. Valley Metro's train service is being rerouted at Mill Ave/3rd St and Center Parkway/Wash St.

Tempe Police say some streets in the area are also restricted and freeway traffic on the nearby Loop 202 may be impacted due to smoke.

It's unknown what caused the derailment.

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose on KNXV in Phoenix.