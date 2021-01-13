Top in-demand jobs that are hiring now

After nearly a year of a global pandemic upending many workplaces and industries, some are considering retraining or pivoting their careers in 2021. A look at hiring data can provide some guidance for those considering a new direction.

Jobs associated with the booming e-commerce industry grew 73% in 2020 over 2019, and LinkedIn says they are the top on their list of Jobs on the Rise report . These jobs could have job titles like driver, supply chain associated, personal shopper, package handler, etc., and employers are looking for skills like time management and customer service.

Another job industry that grew in 2020 and shows signs of increasing in 2021 is loan and mortgage experts. Interest rates are historically low, there is another round of Paycheck Protection Program being processed, and according to the National Association of Realtors, home buying is booming during the pandemic; all have kept loan experts busy. In addition, this industry could offer work-from-home flexibility. LinkedIn says about a quarter of loan officer job postings on their site mention remote work options.

There is no question that doctors and nurses are some of the top heroes of 2020, caring for the hundreds of thousands of coronavirus patients. In addition to increased demand for doctors and nurses, there is also demand for the people who support those health care professionals. These jobs include pharmacy technicians, dental assistant, health care assistant, and home health aide to name a few.

Client-based businesses had to quickly adapt during the pandemic, and although there were many jobs lost, there were also positions created to help a company’s bottom line. Hiring for sales professionals and business development roles increased more than 45% between 2019 and 2020, according to LinkedIn.

The social justice movement in 2020, the protests and demonstrations that raised the awareness of Black Lives Matter and systemic racism, sparked a reckoning in companies large and small about the lack of diversity in positions of power, and workplace cultures that further oppress certain people. LinkedIn says hiring for diversity experts increased more than 90% in 2020 over 2019. These positions include titles like diversity manage, diversity officer, or diversity coordinator. Employers are looking for people who have experience with community outreach, teaching, and organizational development.

Other jobs on the rise and hiring in 2021, according to LinkedIn, include: